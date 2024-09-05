© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
South Shore trains to make extra stop for Bears home games

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published September 5, 2024 at 6:24 PM CDT
South Shore Line

South Shore Line trains will make an extra stop for Chicago Bears games at Soldier Field this football season.

For Sunday noon games, westbound trains will drop off passengers at 18th Street at 9:07, 10:07 and 11:56 a.m. Eastbound trains will pick up passengers there at 3:35 and 5:12 p.m.

For the 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, December 26, westbound trains will stop at 18th Street at 4:56, 5:46 and 6:47 p.m. An eastbound train will pick up passengers at 11:21 p.m.

The railroad notes that kickoff times could change, due to NFL flexible scheduling.
