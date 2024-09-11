Highland asks for input on roadway safety

The town of Highland is asking road users to weigh in on roadway safety.

The town has gotten federal funding to create a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan, as part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All program. That, in turn, can lead to more grant opportunities for improvements.

As part of the process, consultants have put together an online survey. It asks drivers — as well as pedestrians and bicyclists — what roads and intersections feel unsafe and why, along with what suggestions they have for improving them.