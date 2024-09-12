NIPSCO seeking approval for electric rate hike

NIPSCO customers could see a 22-percent increase to their electric bills in the coming years. The utility says it filed its rate hike request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission on Thursday.

If approved, the average residential customer's bill would increase by about $32 a month. Actual bills will vary by usage and future market prices. The increase would be spread out in phases in late 2025 and early 2026.

But NIPSCO says it's also proposing a new payment assistance program for low-income customers, "with a portion funded by NIPSCO." There would also be a new discount for multifamily housing customers.

NIPSCO says the rate hike is largely driven by the switch to renewable energy and infrastructure upgrades. It says that will improve affordability over the long term, along with safety and reliability.