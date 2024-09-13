© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign up for the Northwest Indiana Volunteer Hub today!

Officials celebrate completion of Liberty Park pipelining project in Crown Point

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published September 13, 2024 at 6:23 PM CDT
LandMrvanLibertyParkSewer
Michael Gallenberger
/
Lakeshore Public Media
Crown Point Mayor Pete Land speaks, as U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan listens during a Sept. 13 ribbon cutting ceremony marking the completion of sewer improvements in the city's Liberty Park neighborhood.

Residents of a Crown Point neighborhood won't have to worry as much about flooding, thanks to sewer improvements.

Officials cut the ribbon Friday on the Liberty Park pipelining project. Seventy-five percent of the cost was funded by the federal government, as part of the Section 219 program of the Water Resources Development Act.

Mayor Pete Land said Liberty Park is an older subdivision, and that comes with aging infrastructure and the risk of flooding. "It wasn't anything substantial, but when you own a home, one time is one time too many," Land noted. "We knew that the infrastructure was aging, so rather than come out and just trying to repair one specific section or one specific street, we knew to tackle the problem appropriately was to look at the entire subdivision at once."

The work involved lining about two miles of sewer pipes and rehabilitating 38 manholes to reduce inflow and infiltration.

U.S. Representative Frank Mrvan (D-Highland) said the project shows that the federal and local government have heard residents' concerns. "With this project, you see less phone calls and less flooding in the community," Mrvan said. "That is a health and safety issue. That is a quality of life issue. That is an economic issue."

Mayor Land said investing in infrastructure is necessary to support Crown Point's growth. "If we can't sustain what we already have and, certainly, if we can't prepare ourselves for the development, we're doing a disservice," Land said. "So, infrastructure is a priority in Crown Point, and I think this project just kind of exemplifies that."

Land added that the Section 219 grants have been an "astounding success" for Crown Point. So far, the city has completed $7.3 million dollars worth of projects, with almost 5.7-million of that coming from the federal government.

The project was overseen by the Army Corps of Engineers, with construction work by Integrated Environmental Solutions of Gary.

1 of 3  — LandMrvanLibertyParkSewer
Michael Gallenberger / Lakeshore Public Media
2 of 3  — LandMrvanLibertyParkSewer
Michael Gallenberger / Lakeshore Public Media
3 of 3  — LandMrvanLibertyParkSewer
Michael Gallenberger / Lakeshore Public Media

Tags
Local News Army Corps of Engineerscity of Crown PointPete LandU.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger