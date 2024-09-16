Resurfacing work planned on Main Street in Highland and Schererville

Drivers in the Highland and Schererville area should expect road work on Main Street, starting Tuesday.

Schererville Public Works Director Chad Nondorf says the towns are teaming up to resurface both sides of Main Street between Cypress Drive and the railroad crossing near Target. "The concrete work will be done during the daytime hours, and any of the milling and road resurfacing will occur at night between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.," Nondorf told the town council last week.

The project is scheduled to run through October 4.