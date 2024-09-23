Unemployment rates drop slightly in Lake, Porter counties but so does number of people working

Unemployment rates dropped slightly in Lake and Porter counties, but so did the number of people believed to be working.

Lake County's August unemployment rate was 6.4 percent, compared to 6.6 the month before, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's rate dropped to 4.8 from 5.1 percent. But the actual number of residents believed to be working dropped by a few hundred in each county, as people left the labor force.

Unemployment rates were still nine-tenths of a percent higher in both counties, when compared to August of 2023.

Gary continues to have the highest unemployment rate of the Region's major communities, at 10.3 percent. It's now the second-highest in the state, behind Kokomo.