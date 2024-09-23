© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign up for the Northwest Indiana Volunteer Hub today!

Unemployment rates drop slightly in Lake, Porter counties but so does number of people working

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published September 23, 2024 at 6:45 PM CDT
map provided by Indiana Department of Workforce Development

Unemployment rates dropped slightly in Lake and Porter counties, but so did the number of people believed to be working.

Lake County's August unemployment rate was 6.4 percent, compared to 6.6 the month before, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's rate dropped to 4.8 from 5.1 percent. But the actual number of residents believed to be working dropped by a few hundred in each county, as people left the labor force.

Unemployment rates were still nine-tenths of a percent higher in both counties, when compared to August of 2023.

Gary continues to have the highest unemployment rate of the Region's major communities, at 10.3 percent. It's now the second-highest in the state, behind Kokomo.
Tags
Local News northwest Indiana unemployment ratesIndiana Department of Workforce Development
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger