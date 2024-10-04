Upcoming Hammond station move prompts track closure, train cancelations on South Shore Line
Hammond's South Shore Line station will be down to one platform, starting Saturday. Trains in both directions will board on Track 2, while Track 1 will close. This will remain in place until the Hohman Avenue station closes entirely in mid-October, and the new Gateway Station opens on Sheffield Avenue.
In the meantime, the railroad warns passengers to expect delays. Trains in both directions will share a single track over a five-mile corridor, as crews complete the track connection to the new station.
Additionally, weekday westbound train 228 will be combined into train 30, leaving Miller at 4:58 p.m. Eastbound trains 201 and 203 will also be combined, leaving Millennium Station at 6:25 a.m.