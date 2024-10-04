© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Upcoming Hammond station move prompts track closure, train cancelations on South Shore Line

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published October 4, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
South Shore Line

Hammond's South Shore Line station will be down to one platform, starting Saturday. Trains in both directions will board on Track 2, while Track 1 will close. This will remain in place until the Hohman Avenue station closes entirely in mid-October, and the new Gateway Station opens on Sheffield Avenue.

In the meantime, the railroad warns passengers to expect delays. Trains in both directions will share a single track over a five-mile corridor, as crews complete the track connection to the new station.

Additionally, weekday westbound train 228 will be combined into train 30, leaving Miller at 4:58 p.m. Eastbound trains 201 and 203 will also be combined, leaving Millennium Station at 6:25 a.m.
Local News south shore lineNorthern Indiana Commuter Transportation DistrictWest Lake Corridor project
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
