Concrete patching to bring lane, ramp closures to I-80/94 and I-65

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published October 7, 2024 at 11:23 AM CDT
map provided by INDOT

I-80/94 and I-65 will have lane and ramp closures, starting as soon as Tuesday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp from Broadway to eastbound I-80/94 and the ramp from Ridge Road to southbound I-65 will be closed through late November.

Meanwhile, the ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to southbound I-65 will be down to one lane. I-65 will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between I-80/94 and 61st. There may also be overnight lane closures between 61st and U.S. 30, as needed.

INDOT says the closures are due to concrete patching. Drivers should expect changing traffic patterns and delays.
