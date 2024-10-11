South Shore Line warns passengers to expect delays and changes at Van Buren Street

The South Shore Line is warning passengers to expect delays and changes at Van Buren Street. The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District is currently working with Metra to add a fourth track between 11th Street and Millennium Station, where the line currently narrows to three tracks.

As part of that work, the current inbound local track will be taken out of service north of 65th Street, from Monday, October 14 through Sunday, October 27. That requires all inbound trains to share the current express track.

To allow passengers to board, temporary bridge platforms will be installed at some stations, including Van Buren Street. That means South Shore Line passengers getting off at Van Buren will have to use the center doors.

Additionally, the railroads say inbound rush hour trains may experience delays of up to 20 minutes, due to the work. Metra Electric trains will also run on a Sunday schedule for the remaining Saturdays in October.

The project is designed to add capacity for the South Shore Line's expansion projects.