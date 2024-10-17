Valpo Council questions grant funds before adopting Valparaiso Community Schools' 2025 budget

The Valparaiso City Council had several questions for school officials before ultimately approving Valparaiso Community Schools' 2025 budget. The Valparaiso School Board can't adopt the budget itself, since it's appointed, rather than elected. That leaves it up to the city council to hold a public hearing and take a vote.

Council members asked a number of questions during last month's hearing and continued during Monday's budget adoption. Emilie Hunt wanted to know how much the district receives each year in state and federal grants.

"To me, it's pretty important to get the whole picture," Hunt said during Monday's meeting. "It seems to me like we only have part of the picture right now, with the information given to us, but our job is to see where taxpayer funds are going and make sure that they're needed."

Valparaiso Community Schools Chief Financial Officer Jim Holifield didn't immediately know the specific amount, but he stressed that the school corporation is diligent in pursuing grant opportunities. "We have a grant person on staff, and we've done a fantastic job getting funds that we can put towards our students, whether it's for school safety or for curriculum or social workers — whatever," Holifield said.

Clerk-Treasurer Holly Taylor noted that grant funds typically aren't part of the budgeting process, and she doesn't even provide that information to council members for the city budget.

But Council President Robert Cotton said it's important to know, due to the school district's 2022 property tax referendum. "The whole fuller picture would give us a better ability to understand the dynamics of how we are able to incorporate or digest the status quo and not necessarily manage it to the next referendum, as opposed to managing it to eliminate the need to have an additional referendum," Cotton said.

Valparaiso Community Schools' 2025 budget adds up to almost $101 million, including a $52.3 million education fund and a $24.7 million operations fund.

Hunt specifically asked about school safety and what would happen if additional needs came up. Holifield explained that the district doesn't typically use up its entire budget, leaving some money available for additional costs.

In any case, council member Diana Reed said voters' support of the referendum has proven to be crucial. "Without those referendum dollars, we would not be able to pay for some of the needed individuals within our school corporation, and we've seen what has happened in other communities where the referendum has not passed," Reed said.

Superintendent Dr. Jim McCall said the referendum has allowed the district to offer above-and-beyond educational experiences and support staff.