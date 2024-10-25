Porter County Council approves resolution for $25 million capital projects bond

The Porter County Council has agreed to borrow up to $25 million for upgrades to the county jail and other facilities. On Tuesday, council members unanimously approved a preliminary determination resolution on the bond issuance. Jason Semler with Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors says property tax rates will increase a little over one cent per $100 of assessed value, based on current interest rates.

More than $18 million dollars will go toward jail renovations. The Post-Tribune previously reported that will include work at the jail pod's toilet and shower areas, reconfiguring the kitchen, fixing sewer problems and upgrading electrical, heating and cooling systems. The rest of the bond proceeds would fund work at the courthouse, administration building, 157 Franklin and the Juvenile Detention Center.

Next, the county commissioners will take action related to the bond, before the council takes a final vote in December on whether to appropriate the bond proceeds. Semler hopes to close on the bond sale around December 23.