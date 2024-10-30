Porter County Commissioners sign off on capital projects bond, as projects move forward

Upgrades continue at Porter County government facilities.

The county commissioners Tuesday approved another step in a $25 million bond issuance. Most of the proceeds will be used to fund jail renovations, while some will be used for upgrades to the courthouse, administration building, 157 Franklin and the Juvenile Detention Center.

Commissioner Jim Biggs stressed that doesn't include any brand new facilities. "None of this bond money is for a new project," Biggs explained. "I mean, these projects are basically renovating or repairing buildings we currently occupy."

The commissioners passed a resolution officially stating that a need exists and the work is in the public interest. It's now up to the county council to appropriate the bond proceeds.

During Tuesday's meeting, the commissioners also approved a request from the prosecutor's office to create a comfort/safe room at the Valparaiso courthouse. Facilities director Joe Wiszowaty said the county will do electrical work, painting and flooring installation, while the prosecutor's office will seek grants for furniture.

"We would be allowing them to use the space for victim assistance, interviews, stuff like that, in a more comforting environment, as opposed to a sterile environment," Wiszowaty told the commissioners.

Additionally, the commissioners approved the replacement of the Juvenile Detention Center's fire alarm system at a cost of almost $95,000. They also agreed to hire No Scrub Pressure Washing to install outdoor holiday decorations at the county administration building for almost $31,000. Wiszowaty said that's about $10,000 less than the labor costs involved in having county employees do the work.

The commissioners also got updates on several projects that are already underway. Underground work has begun at the highway department facilities, and the new salt barn should be ready for use in December. But the design fee for the highway department facility upgrades increased by almost $100,000, based on provisions in the original contract. A supplemental agreement reflecting the change was approved by a vote of two-to-one.

Meanwhile, roofing work is underway at the jail, and punch list items left over from the summer's Memorial Opera House renovation are about 90-percent complete.