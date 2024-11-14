Man taken into custody, following Schererville police standoff

A Schererville police standoff ended with a man being taken into custody, after police reportedly fired a shot at him.

The Times says police got a report of a man walking around, screaming and stabbing garbage cans in the area of Springdale Drive and Orchard Court late Thursday morning.

Officers say he'd gone inside his house by the time they got there. When officers approached the house, he was allegedly standing in the doorway with a rifle. Police say an officer fired at least one shot, and the man ran back inside.

Officers evacuated nearby homes and called in the Northwest Regional SWAT Team. Police say the man was eventually taken into custody after some negotiation.