Nighttime South Shore trains to be replaced by buses, due to Portage bridge project

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published January 8, 2025 at 5:42 PM CST
South Shore Line

Nighttime South Shore Line trains will be replaced by buses between Gary and Michigan City. The railroad says the busing will take place between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. through Saturday night.

During those times, trains will be replaced by buses between Gary Metro Center and Carroll Avenue. Buses will stop at intermediate stations to match the regular train schedule. Bikes will not be allowed on buses.

The South Shore Line says the busing is to accommodate an Indiana Department of Transportation bridge construction project in Portage, along with additional work by the railroad itself.
south shore line Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Indiana Department of Transportation
