© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

Unemployment rates continue to rise in Lake, Porter counties

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published January 30, 2025 at 6:52 PM CST
map provided by Indiana Department of Workforce Development

Local unemployment rates continued to grow in December.

Lake County's unemployment rate rose to six percent last month, up from 5.7 percent in November. That gives Lake County the state's third-highest unemployment rate, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's December unemployment rate was 4.5 percent, a tenth of a percent higher than the month before.

Both counties' rates were 1.3 percent higher in December 2024, compared to December 2023. Still, the actual number of residents believed to be working was higher, compared to the previous December, as more residents entered the labor force.

When it comes to individual communities, Gary has the state's highest unemployment rate at 8.8 percent.
Tags
Local News northwest Indiana unemployment ratesIndiana Department of Workforce Development
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger