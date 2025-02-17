Grant funding available for Gary community projects as part of 'Love Your Block' initiative

Gary says it's one of 16 cities chosen to take part in the 2024-2026 Love Your Block Grant Program.

"Love Your Block" is an initiative established by Bloomberg Philanthropies. It aims to enhance quality of life by "beautifying neighborhoods, engaging residents, and creating lasting improvements."

Now, Gary says it's gotten $100,000 from the Bloomberg Center for Public Innovation at Johns Hopkins to support community projects. Residents will be able to apply for up to $2,000 for projects related to public infrastructure, parks and environment, and arts, culture and tourism. Projects in others cities have included beautifying vacant lots, organizing neighborhood cleanups and hosting cultural celebrations.

The city says it plans to focus on the Glen Park, Midtown and Black Oak neighborhoods in the program's first year. A series of listening sessions will be held between now and mid-March.

More information can be found at gary.gov/loveyourblock.