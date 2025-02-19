South Shore Line trains to make extra stop for Chicago Dental Society meeting

Some South Shore Line trains will make an extra stop for the Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Meeting.

On Thursday and Friday, four westbound trains will stop at McCormick Place on request between 6:45 and 9:28 a.m. Every other eastbound train will pick up passengers there between 12:43 and 4:45 p.m.

Then on Saturday, three westbound trains will stop at McCormick Place between 6:53 and 10:57 a.m. Three eastbound trains will pick up passengers there between 1:17 and 5:14 p.m.

Complete schedule information can be found on the South Shore Line's website.

