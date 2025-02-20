Hammond Council considering financial arrangements for Sportsplex expansion

Plans for the Hammond Sportsplex expansion are moving forward.

The $10 million project would add a new volleyball section with higher ceilings, making the courts more suitable for top-level competitions. The sand volleyball courts are being relocated to the west side of the building, while different sizes of soccer fields are being placed in front.

Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. told the city council last week that the Sportsplex is proving to be popular. "Obviously, the Sportsplex is doing fantastic," McDermott said. "Our volleyball, basketball, soccer programs are exploding. Over half of all the kids in those programs are Hammond residents."

To help pay for the project, the city is planning to use a $4.8 million federal loan. The city council last week approved the Section 108 Loan Guarantee application. An ordinance to appropriate the loan proceeds will be up for final approval Monday. The rest of the cost will be covered by Hammond's food and beverage tax that was implemented last year.

McDermott said the Sportsplex and neighboring YMCA are helping to revitalize the former Woodmar Mall site. "We're getting economic development opportunities over there that are sort of outside of the box," McDermott told council members. "I have one on my desk right now that I can't really talk about at this time, but it's stuff that we've been talking about for a long time."