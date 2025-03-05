Portage shooting leads to SWAT standoff in Lowell, according to police

A shooting in Portage reportedly led to a standoff with police in Lowell. Portage police say they were called Monday afternoon to the area of Jacobs Place and Greta Court. There, they say they found a 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his left arm and leg.

Police Chief Michael Candiano says his officers helped treat the victim until the fire department arrived. "Through their treatment, they placed tourniquets on his upper arm and his leg, which, in addition to the transport and the work done by the Portage Fire Department who arrived on scene, I believe, probably saved his life," Candiano told the Portage City Council on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, detectives identified the suspect as Jim Ferguson, 27, of Chicago. The next morning, Lowell police reportedly spotted his vehicle at a home in the 1600 block of Bluebird Court.

Portage detectives and SWAT officers went there, but Ferguson allegedly refused to leave for about two hours. Police say several homes in the area were evacuated, while officers tried to get Ferguson to surrender.

Candiano said police eventually deployed gas into the home to drive him out. "That didn't take too long," Candiano said. "He ended up coming out. We got him into custody."

Ferguson is accused of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony. He was also wanted on several felony warrants through Lake County. Police believe the shooting may have been motivated by romantic rivalry.

Candiano felt that changes in laws in recent years may be contributing to a change in crime. "People ask, 'Why do these things happen?' Well, I mean, we've got a guy who's been arrested 20 times who's walking free," Candiano told the city council. "I'm not here to sling mud at anyone, but, you know, that's a problem. Multiple warrants. These are the kind of individuals, unfortunately, that we're dealing with."