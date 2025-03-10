Gary kicks off another round of Aetna home demolitions

More vacant homes are being torn down in Gary's Aetna neighborhood. The city says more than 20 blighted structures were set to be demolished, thanks to five construction companies, the Lake County Highway Department and others who've volunteered their time.

During a kickoff press conference Monday, Mayor Eddie Melton said it marks the completion of the Aetna "neighborhood stabilization" initiative begun last year. "I believe after we finish today, Aetna will be nearly blight free," Melton said, drawing cheers from the gathered officials.

Once again, Jim Wiseman with Rieth-Riley Construction helped spearhead the effort. He pointed out the home where he grew up across the street from Monday's press conference.

"Gary was, is and always will be the economic force of Northwest Indiana, and when Gary goes, all of Northwest Indiana goes," Wiseman said. "So let's get together, fix the issues, help Gary, raise your hand and promote."

Penelope Love with the Aetna Manor Revitalization Program said it feels good to have support coming into the neighborhood. "Bye-bye to blight! Hello to beauty!" Love exclaimed.

Many who spoke Monday saw the demolition efforts as a rebirth for the neighborhood. U.S. Representative Frank Mrvan (D-Highland) said it demonstrates the power of public-private partnerships.

"So when you tear down blight, it's not just the demolition and moving the trucks," Mrvan said. "What you are doing on this beautiful spring day is creating a new tomorrow for affordable housing, for community parks, for business attraction."

Mayor Melton said the city is doubling down on neighborhood improvements. "As you can see, one of the streets' new pavement right here," Melton noted. "We are also going to be investing in new sidewalks in these neighborhoods. We already know, with the support of the council, we've invested in $3.5 million in streetlight replacement and repair throughout the entire city."

The current round of demolitions in Aetna is expected to take two weeks. Melton promised to bring similar projects to other neighborhoods, with Downtown, Emerson and Midtown next in line for improvements. He also encouraged unions, churches, fraternities and sororities to take part in volunteer cleanup efforts.