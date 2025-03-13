© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
NIPSCO (electric utility) will be conducting work at our tower site Friday, March 14th which may result in broadcast interruptions between 9 am - 5 pm. Streaming services should not be affected, WATCH NOW.

South Shore Line to add three round trips Saturday for St. Patrick's Day festivities

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published March 13, 2025 at 5:42 PM CDT
Michael Gallenberger
/
Lakeshore Public Media

The South Shore Line will run extra trains Saturday for the Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade and dyeing of the river.

Three extra westbound trains will arrive at Millennium Station at 8:51, 9:52 and 10:54 a.m. Those trains will not serve South Bend, Hudson Lake, Beverly Shores, Gary Metro Center or Gary/Chicago Airport.

Three extra eastbound trains will leave Millennium Station at 3:20, 4:57 and 6:39 p.m. Those trains will pick up passengers at Van Buren, and then make all local stops from Hegewisch to Carroll Avenue.
