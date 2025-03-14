© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Bridge work preparations to bring lane closures to I-65, Ripley St.

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published March 14, 2025 at 5:58 PM CDT
Road construction season is getting underway, as the Indiana Department of Transportation starts prep work for bridge projects on I-65 and Ripley Street.

Starting as soon as Monday, Ripley Street will have alternating lane closures between Old Hobart Road and 22nd Avenue for traffic signal work. There will also be lane closures on the ramp from the Toll Road and westbound I-94 to northbound Ripley. The lane closures will take place for about two weeks, as crews prepare for a bridge replacement over I-94.

Also starting on or after Monday, I-65 will have overnight lane closures between State Roads 2 and 10, as crews set up a new traffic configuration for the next round of bridge work. The lane closures will take place between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. for about 10 days, starting in the northbound lanes, then continuing southbound.

Once that's done, northbound traffic will be shifted to the right, while southbound traffic will be split. That'll allow for bridge construction in the left southbound shoulder and median.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
