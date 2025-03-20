Gary cleaning up from suspected tornado

Dozens of families have reportedly been displaced, after a suspected tornado struck Gary on Wednesday. In a post on X, the National Weather Service says preliminary information from its survey team indicates an EF-1 tornado hit parts of the city.

Deputy fire chief Mark Terry says the city received reports of downed power lines and building collapses. One woman had to be rescued and taken to the hospital.

One of the hardest-hit neighborhoods was the area around McCullough Academy, which lost parts of its roof. "We were able to do a primary and secondary search on all of the residents and all of the houses in this neighborhood," Terry said during a press conference Thursday. "Everyone is accounted for. We have found no other victims. There are no reports of anybody missing."

Mayor Eddie Melton urged residents to be patient, as NIPSCO works to restore power and crews clean up tree damage. He said the city of Hobart has sent crews to help. "What you're going to see throughout the city is a significant amount of tree damage, on cars, on homes — that have evacuated a lot of people out of their homes," Melton said.

Gary officials said they've also been in contact with the American Red Cross and various state and local agencies.

Anyone in need of help is asked to call 311. An emergency shelter has been set up at the Monroe Center at 4101 Washington.