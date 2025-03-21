© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Dyer Town Council approves rate adjustments

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published March 21, 2025 at 6:30 PM CDT
Michael Gallenberger
/
Lakeshore Public Radio

Dyer residents may soon be paying higher utility rates. The town council approved a utility and solid waste collection fee adjustment Thursday.

According to a legal notice in the Times, the new minimum residential water rate will be $13.96 a month, going up to $16.04 over four phases between now and January 2028. A similar, four-phase increase is planned for sanitary utility rates.

The monthly solid waste collection charge will go up to $29.37 over three phases between now and February 2027.

No comments were offered during the required public hearing Thursday.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
