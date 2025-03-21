Dyer Town Council approves rate adjustments

Dyer residents may soon be paying higher utility rates. The town council approved a utility and solid waste collection fee adjustment Thursday.

According to a legal notice in the Times, the new minimum residential water rate will be $13.96 a month, going up to $16.04 over four phases between now and January 2028. A similar, four-phase increase is planned for sanitary utility rates.

The monthly solid waste collection charge will go up to $29.37 over three phases between now and February 2027.

No comments were offered during the required public hearing Thursday.