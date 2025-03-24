© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Dyer reporting 'hiccups' with trail project

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published March 24, 2025 at 6:18 PM CDT
The proposed trail would connect to the existing Pennsy Greenway where 213th St. curves into Eagle Ridge Dr. in Schererville, as imagined in this trail visualization created as part of the Old Plank Road Trail extension feasibility study.
Oprtstudy.Org
Efforts to connect Dyer to the Region's trail system are running into some challenges.

The town has been working with Schererville to build a spur off the existing Pennsy Greenway to Central Park, along an abandoned railroad corridor. But Dyer Town Council President Bob Starkey says the town has run into some "hiccups" with the railroad.

"We do have a grant outstanding with some federal funds to complete a walking/bike path, the path that would connect to the Pennsy trail, but now, that path is not as clear," Starkey said during last week's redevelopment commission meeting, in response to a resident's question. "So, we will see."

Starkey said the town was actively working on a path forward for the path.

In the meantime, Dyer is planning to expand its sidewalk network. Work set to start this spring will extend the sidewalk along the east side of Calumet Avenue and the north side of U.S. 30, near the Jewel-Osco store.

Starkey said the town also plans to work with the Indiana Department of Transportation to add more crosswalk signals, to help pedestrians cross U.S. 30. "Right now, I think the safest place to cross is at 30 and Hart where it's signalized," Starkey said.

Dyer officials hope the improvements will make it easier to walk from the U.S. 30 corridor to the north end of town at Main Street.
Local News DyerPennsy GreenwayOld Plank Road TrailBob Starkey
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
