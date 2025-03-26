© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

Dyer moving ahead with event center, amphitheater, infrastructure upgrades at Central Park

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published March 26, 2025 at 6:31 PM CDT
Michael Gallenberger
/
Lakeshore Public Media

Dyer is moving ahead with improvements at Central Park.

The redevelopment commission last week approved a contract with JMA Architects to work on an event center and amphitheater, in an amount not to exceed $378,000. Commission members also accepted a $1.4 million bid from M & J Underground to install a PVC water main, which is about 20-percent below the engineer's estimate.

Additionally, a preliminary design for a disc golf course has been submitted to the Dyer Park Board, according to information shared during last week's town council meeting. Park board members are expected to get a presentation at their April meeting.
Tags
Local News Dyer
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger