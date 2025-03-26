Dyer moving ahead with event center, amphitheater, infrastructure upgrades at Central Park

Dyer is moving ahead with improvements at Central Park.

The redevelopment commission last week approved a contract with JMA Architects to work on an event center and amphitheater, in an amount not to exceed $378,000. Commission members also accepted a $1.4 million bid from M & J Underground to install a PVC water main, which is about 20-percent below the engineer's estimate.

Additionally, a preliminary design for a disc golf course has been submitted to the Dyer Park Board, according to information shared during last week's town council meeting. Park board members are expected to get a presentation at their April meeting.