© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

Gary installs Narcan vending machine at Adam Benjamin Metro Center

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published March 26, 2025 at 6:40 PM CDT
Michael Gallenberger
/
Lakeshore Public Media

The Gary Health Department is looking to make it easier to get opioid overdose reversal medication. The city says it's installed a Narcan vending machine at the Adam Benjamin Metro Center.

The Health Department's goal is to destigmatize Narcan and promote its benefits. In a press release, Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Janet Seabrook encourages residents to "Put this life-saving medication in your medicine cabinet, especially if you have a family member suffering from addiction." Lake County reported 1,223 deaths from fentanyl and other synthetic opioids from 2018 to 2024.

The Health Department plans to add more vending machines later this year. The initiative is funded through Gary's share of Indiana's opioid settlement funds.
Tags
Local News Gary Health DepartmentNarcanJanet Seabrook
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger