Gary installs Narcan vending machine at Adam Benjamin Metro Center

The Gary Health Department is looking to make it easier to get opioid overdose reversal medication. The city says it's installed a Narcan vending machine at the Adam Benjamin Metro Center.

The Health Department's goal is to destigmatize Narcan and promote its benefits. In a press release, Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Janet Seabrook encourages residents to "Put this life-saving medication in your medicine cabinet, especially if you have a family member suffering from addiction." Lake County reported 1,223 deaths from fentanyl and other synthetic opioids from 2018 to 2024.

The Health Department plans to add more vending machines later this year. The initiative is funded through Gary's share of Indiana's opioid settlement funds.