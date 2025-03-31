© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Local February unemployment rates up from a year ago but more residents working

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published March 31, 2025 at 6:35 PM CDT
Most Northwest Indiana counties had a higher unemployment rate than the state as a whole in February 2025.
map provided by Indiana Department of Workforce Development
Most Northwest Indiana counties had a higher unemployment rate than the state as a whole in February 2025.

Unemployment rates remain higher than last year in Lake and Porter counties.

Lake County's February unemployment rate was 6.7 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. That's up from 6.2 percent in February 2024. Porter County's unemployment rate was 5.2 percent last month, up from 4.8 percent during the same period last year.

Still, the number of residents working went up, as more residents entered the labor force. Six of the 12 counties with the highest unemployment rates in the state were in Northwest Indiana. When it comes to individual communities, Gary has the highest unemployment rate of Indiana's major cities at 9.9 percent, followed by East Chicago at 8.2 percent.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
