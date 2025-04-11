Lane closures coming to U.S. 12, I-94

U.S. 12 will have lane closures in the Miller and Portage areas, starting as soon as Monday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says resurfacing work will take place between U.S. 20 and State Road 249 through mid-July. Flaggers will direct traffic in the work areas.

Also starting Monday, I-94 will have overnight lane closures between I-65 and State Road 149. I-94 will be down to one lane in one direction at a time between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., as crews install pavement markings following last year's patching work.

Work will not take place on Friday nights. The project is scheduled to wrap up in late May.