Valpo Council considering rezoning campus lots for Project Neighbors duplex development

Efforts to give more families an affordable place to live are moving forward in Valparaiso. Project Neighbors is planning to buy four open lots on the west end of Valparaiso University's Old Campus at the south end of Locust Street.

Project Neighbors Executive Director Carmen Vincent says it plans to build four duplexes, with a total of eight three-bedroom rental units. "This project is focused specifically on families," Vincent told the city council Monday. "These will be long-term, stable homes. Each unit is designed to support family life with space, dignity and affordability in mind."

Vincent said these duplexes are distinct from the studio apartments Project Neighbors is developing near Nickle Plate and Axe avenues.

She said the duplexes the organization built years ago on Morgan Boulevard have proven to be successful. Resident Claudia Delgado said she was considering moving back to Mexico, before she learned about Project Neighbors. Now, she and her six children are thriving, with her older kids starting careers and families of their own.

"My children, now, they smile every day," Delgado said. "They've told me every day, 'Thank you, mom. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to live better.'"

Now, the city council is considering an ordinance to rezone the lots on Locust Street from Campus to Residential Transition development. A public hearing and final vote are planned for April 28.

Attainable housing has been a priority of city council members and other officials. Council member Robert Cotton said a housing symposium is planned for May 29. "The market for new construction doesn't exist for people who are in the affordable range of 60 to 80 percent of the average median income," Cotton said.

Cotton said the city plans to gather all of the relevant stakeholders, as it looks at ways to incentivize needed housing options.