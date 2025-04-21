Dyer fire station to be staffed 24/7 starting May 1

The Dyer Fire Department will soon be staffed in-house 24 hours a day. Chief Joe Martin told the town council last week that it officially starts May 1.

"This means immediate, around-the-clock emergency response, ensuring the highest level of protection for our community," Martin said. "From fire suppression to emergency medical services and rescue operations, our staff will be ready to respond at any hour, every day, directly from Station 18."

He called it a monumental step forward, and thanked the town council and other town officials for their support.

Meanwhile, council members extended Martin's service agreement with the town through the end of 2027, the longest extension they could legally give. Council President Bob Starkey said Martin is doing an amazing job.

"The work that you have done for the town of Dyer within that department is something beyond all expectations when we starting this venture several years ago," Starkey told Martin.

Starkey thanked Martin for his efforts with the department.