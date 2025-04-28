No students hurt in Friday crash involving Portage Township school bus

No students were hurt, in a crash involving a Portage Township school bus Friday morning. Liberty Township firefighters believe the bus was heading north on Meridian Road, when a passenger car heading east on County Road 700 North pulled in front of it.

Firefighters say the bus remained upright, and students were safely transferred to another bus. The passenger car reportedly had disabling damage, and "minor extrication" was required to get the driver and passenger out.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment.