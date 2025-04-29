Valparaiso Council finalizes rezoning for Project Neighbors duplex development

Plans to rezone a slice of Valparaiso University's Old Campus to allow for affordable family housing were met with support from community members but concern from one city council member. Project Neighbors plans to build four duplexes at the south end of Locust Street, with a total of eight three-bedroom rental units.

Former executive director Paul Schreiner told the city council Monday that the organization has a chance to buy the property for a cost of $15,000 per unit, which he called a "huge gift." "When a 66-by-132-foot lot on the north side of Valparaiso will cost up to $100,000 or $110,000, affordability is not possible," Schreiner said.

Dave Strietelmeier said he's lived in the neighborhood for most of his life. He welcomed the idea of new homes being built, while other homes near the university have been torn down.

"If we're going to give eight more families a chance to really enjoy a neat place and a neat neighborhood — where in the summertime you can find some black raspberries worth eating — I'm all for it," Strietelmeier told council members.

Council member Diana Reed said she supported the project and the location, but she worried about putting duplexes at the end of a street without a plan for traffic flow. "I have concerns about safety and our emergency vehicles, first responders and city trucks being able to navigate and access this already densely-populated area, along with parking concerns, especially due to increasing the population in this area," Reed said.

Currently, Locust Street loops around through a university parking lot, but there's no guarantee that access would be maintained forever. Reed isn't sure the duplex plans leave enough room for a cul-de-sac.

Still, council members unanimously agreed to rezone the four lots from Campus to Residential Transition development. That leaves it up to other city officials to address any issues with the site.