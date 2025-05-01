More bridge work coming to State Road 49, I-65, while median U-turn project to start on U.S. 41

More bridge work starts as soon as Monday on State Road 49 and I-65. The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will be repairing and painting the bridge on State Road 49 over State Road 2 through late August. Lanes will be narrowed to make room for the work area, and overnight lane closures are expected from late May to late July.

South of Rensselaer, crews are planning a bridge deck overlay project on I-65 over U.S. 231. Overnight lane closures are planned to set up the work zone, and traffic will be shifted while work is taking place. That project is scheduled to continue through the end of May.

On U.S. 41, work is set to start Monday on a median U-turn at State Road 14. The right lanes of U.S. 41 will be closed between Newton County Road 225 North and Division Road for preliminary work. About a week later, the closure will move to the left lanes for the first phase of construction. Work is scheduled to continue through mid-November.

When the project is complete, the median will be closed off at the intersection itself. Traffic looking to make a left turn onto State Road 14 will have to go past the intersection, make a U-turn and then turn right. Traffic on State Road 14 will be forced to turn right, then make a U-turn on U.S. 41, if vehicles want to go the other way or continue on State Road 14.