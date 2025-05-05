Road work planned in Schererville's Lakeview Estates, Elm Ridge subdivisions

Roadwork will be taking place this week in a couple of Schererville subdivisions. The town says all streets in Lakeview Estates and Thornhill, Farmdale and Castleview drives in Elm Ridge will have resurfacing work Tuesday through Friday.

Work is scheduled to take place between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., weather-permitting. No parking will be allowed while work is taking place. The town asks drivers to plan ahead and find another route, to avoid work zones and closure areas.