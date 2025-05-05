© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Road work planned in Schererville's Lakeview Estates, Elm Ridge subdivisions

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 5, 2025 at 5:55 PM CDT
Roadwork will be taking place this week in a couple of Schererville subdivisions. The town says all streets in Lakeview Estates and Thornhill, Farmdale and Castleview drives in Elm Ridge will have resurfacing work Tuesday through Friday.

Work is scheduled to take place between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., weather-permitting. No parking will be allowed while work is taking place. The town asks drivers to plan ahead and find another route, to avoid work zones and closure areas.
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
