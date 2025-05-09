Burke appointed Lake Superior Court judge

Lake County Circuit Court Referee Daniel Burke has been named the county's newest Superior Court judge. Governor Mike Braun announced the appointment Friday.

When Burke was interviewed for the position in February, he discussed the importance of making sure litigants have a fair shot, even if they're representing themselves. "As a judicial officer, you can't give advice," Burke told the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission at the time. "You can't help them with their case. But you can inform them of the rules, inform them of the procedures to make sure that they aren't shooting themselves in the foot when they don't need to be."

Prior to his three years as referee, Burke served six-and-a-half years as a Lake County deputy prosecutor, where his work involved murder and child molesting cases. "I was assigned to some high-profile cases," Burke said at the February interview. "I did handle one grand jury for an officer-involved shooting at one point. I think the office had a lot of trust in me, and I did my very best to help that office in every way that I could."

The governor's office says Burke studied classical studies at DePauw University and earned his law degree from Valparaiso University. During his interview, he said he was a member of the Federalist Society while in law school.

Burke is originally from Crown Point and currently lives there with his wife and three children. He said he believed he'd do well serving Lake County in a higher capacity.

"Having grown up here in Lake County my entire life, it's where I want to be long-term," Burke said in February.

In a press release, Governor Braun said, "Daniel Burke is an exceptional lawyer who will bring his years of experience in the courtroom to his new role on the Lake County Superior Court. He is hard working, dedicated to the rule of law, and will do Lake County proud."