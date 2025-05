Daytime lane closures are planned on U.S. 30 in the Dyer/Schererville area.

Starting Thursday, sidewalk work will have the right lanes closed at times at the Dyer Ditch bridge, according to information from the Indiana Department of Transportation posted on the town of Schererville's website.

Restrictions are expected to be in place between 6:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. each day. Work is scheduled to continue until next Tuesday.