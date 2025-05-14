© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
More bridge work to bring lane, ramp closures to I-65

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 14, 2025 at 6:32 PM CDT
map provided by INDOT

More bridge work will lead to lane and ramp closures on I-65.

Overnight lane closures are planned Thursday night on northbound I-65 between Ridge Road and I-80/94, then on southbound I-65 through the same area on Saturday night and Sunday morning. That's as crews set up a new construction layout for the first phase of bridge deck overlay work on three overpasses.

Also starting around Saturday, the ramp from westbound I-80/94 to southbound I-65 will be closed through late August. The Indiana Department of Transportation's official detour asks drivers to use the interchange at Broadway to turn around and use the eastbound ramp.

During the first phase of the project, I-65's lanes will be narrowed and shifted to the right to make room for the work zone. One lane will also be closed in each direction north of the ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to southbound I-65.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
