Dyer makes offer for Moeller St. property next to Plum Creek Center

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 16, 2025 at 6:40 PM CDT
Michael Gallenberger
/
Lakeshore Public Media

The town of Dyer is looking to purchase the property next to its Plum Creek Center for a potential parking lot. The redevelopment commission agreed Thursday to offer $281,500 for the home at 2146 Moeller Street, the average of two appraisals the town received.

Still, commission members held off on accepting a $23,800 bid to remove the home. Mary Timm wanted to see how Indiana's property tax reform will impact Dyer's finances, before moving forward.

"I think purchasing the property is a really good idea," Timm told the rest of the redevelopment commission. "I'm just concerned about making all these moves right away, as far as the parking lot, until we're absolutely sure."

Meanwhile, the redevelopment commission also voted to seek appraisals for town-owned property near 213th and Calumet. The town is looking to bring commercial development to the site.
Local News DyerMary Timm
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
