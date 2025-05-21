© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
New traffic configuration coming to I-65 as bridge work moves to next phase

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 21, 2025 at 6:20 PM CDT
map provided by INDOT

More changes are coming to I-65's work zones.

Lane closures are planned Thursday night into Friday morning between 61st and Ridge Road, as crews set up a new traffic configuration. Once that's done, the work zone will be on the left of the northbound side of the roadway. Two northbound lanes will be on the right of the work zone and one counterflow lane will remain to the left.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the southbound lanes will stay in their current configuration. The southbound entrance ramp from Ridge Road remains closed through mid-August. Construction is set to continue through mid-October.

The work is part of a bridge deck overlay project over the Norfolk Southern Railway.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
