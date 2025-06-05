South Shore Line seeking input from non-riders as part of strategic planning process

If you've never ridden the South Shore Line — or haven't in a while — the railroad wants to know why. The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District has launched an online survey of the general public.

This follows previous surveys for current riders and South Shore Line employees, according to NICTD's Kelly Wenger. "We want to know from the folks who are not riding the service what factors they take into account for making that choice to ride or to not ride," Wenger told the NICTD Board last week.

The survey asks respondents where they live, where they work or go to school, and how familiar they are with the South Shore Line. The goal is to find barriers to ridership, learn about community needs and determine what improvements could lead to more public transit use, according to a NICTD press release.

The feedback will help guide what projects NICTD will undertake over the next 20 years. The railroad is working with AECOM on a new strategic plan.

NICTD President Mike Noland said many of the items from the most recent plan in 2014 are complete or well underway — like Double Track, the West Lake Corridor and a shorter route to South Bend Airport.

Now, the railroad is looking at what's next. Noland said there are some things he expects to hear about, like upgrades to the Gary Metro Center station and bringing a stop back to New Carlisle. "We know that getting to downtown South Bend is something that we've heard from that community, have even heard from the folks in Elkhart," Noland told board members. "From time to time, we've heard to go to Valparaiso. We've heard, maybe, LaPorte."

Other potential projects include extending the West Lake Corridor that's currently under construction to Lowell and adding a shuttle train between Michigan City and South Bend Airport. Noland said the South Shore Line could also benefit from bidirectional signaling and speed increases on the Metra Electric District.

Noland also plans to continue having conversations with elected officials. He said the previous plan has been helpful for him and his staff.

"I think it's exciting. I really do," Noland said. "It was great to have this plan when I stepped into the position 11 years ago, to have, really, the vision of what the board wants, and to have the support of the board and the state to make it happen."

The survey will remain open until June 19. Noland hopes to present the input to the NICTD Board by the end of the year, as it considers what to put in the final plan.