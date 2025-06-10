Ramp closures, overnight lane restrictions planned as I-65 bridge work moves to next phase

Overnight lane closures are coming to northbound I-65 Wednesday night, as bridge work near the interchange with I-80/94 moves to its next phase.

Starting Thursday, the ramp from Ridge Road to northbound I-65 will be closed. The Indiana Department of Transportation asks drivers to use Broadway and I-80/94 as a detour. I-65's new construction layout will have three lanes open in each direction at 35th Avenue, but one lane closed either way near the interchange with I-80/94. That traffic pattern is expected to remain in place through late June.

The southbound traffic pattern remains the same. The ramp from westbound I-80/94 to southbound I-65 is closed through late August.

Bridge deck overlay work is taking place in three locations in the area. INDOT says drivers should be prepared for changing traffic patters through mid-October.