South Shore Line plans overnight busing east of Michigan City

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published June 12, 2025 at 5:58 PM CDT
South Shore Line

Nighttime South Shore Line trains will be replaced by buses east of Michigan City, next week. Next Monday through Friday (June 16 through 20), the last two eastbound trains serving South Bend Airport will be replaced by buses from Carroll Avenue to South Bend. The buses won't stop at Hudson Lake and won't carry bikes.

Two late-night westbound trains from South Bend to Carroll Avenue will be canceled entirely. The railroad says the busing is to accommodate track construction.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
