Steel Mills Affecting The Region's Health

Gary Advocates for Responsible Development (GARD) released a new study Wednesday on the health and environmental costs of the Region's integrated steel mills. The study found that the mills collectively release 6,133 tons of fine particulate matter into the air a year, or the same as 60 coal-filled railcars.

Cleveland-Cliffs' Burns Harbor Works plant ranked second nationally in the emission of fine particulate matter and U.S. Steel sixth, according to Environmental Protection Agency data.

The GARD study, by Dr. Allan Halline, a gastroenterologist, and Susan Thomas, found the mills release a combined 480 tons of air toxics, as well as nitrogen, sulfur oxides, heavy metals, ozone, carbon monoxide and volatile organize compounds.

"It is important that we have clean air," Gary Public Health Commissioner Dr. Janet Seabrook said. "Many of our patients suffer from pulmonary disease, as well as asthma. Our children are suffering. It is important for GARD to continue its advocacy and press for green steel here in Gary and Northwest Indiana. We need to reclaim and recover our air to help people all over Northwest Indiana."

The study, based on other publicly available studies and titled "Adverse Health Effects from Indiana's Integrated Primary Steel Mills," found Northwest Indiana's steel mills contribute to 514 premature deaths a year, more than 145,000 cases of worsening asthma symptoms and 50,000 lost work and school hours.

GARD is calling for investment in green steel technology, especially in direct-reduced iron furnaces that would not burn coke, a purified form of coal that fossil fuel scientists say contributes extensively to climate change

Both U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs have been pursuing various environmental initiatives, including reducing their carbon emissions.