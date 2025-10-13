Gary Garden Get-Together

As the harvest season winds down, The Gary Food Council invites all to take part in a community bonfire and seed-saving workshop. This family-friendly event will take place on October 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Brother’s Keeper Community Garden in Gary. GFC invites people of all ages to come together and enjoy the atmosphere of the garden.

The evening will include teaching the basic techniques of saving vegetable and fruit varieties for the next planting season. No previous growing experience is needed to take part in the workshop.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the warmth of the bonfire with neighbors and friends. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Whether you are a seasoned seed-saver or a beginner grower, this event is a chance to connect with others who care about sustainability, local food, and fresh produce; Brother’s Keeper Community Garden can be found at 2190 Broadway.