Midwest Beat Blues

Midwest Beat Blues: August 16, 2024

By Tom Lounges
Published August 28, 2024 at 11:34 AM CDT
HOUR ONE:   The first half of this week's program features tasty team-ups by various artists.  These pairings include: B.B. & Albert King, Carlos Santana & Buddy Guy, John Lee Hooker & Randy California, Ronnie Baker Brooks & Lonnie Brooks, Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Edgar Winter, and a half dozen others.

HOUR TWO:   This hour is a mish-mash of various blues artists/cuts with no theme, rhyme nor reason. Just some great songs plucked out of the "Midwest BEAT Blues" library. Included this hour are songs by -- Magic Slim & The Teardrops, Curtis Salgado, Fats Domino, Deborah Bonham, Janis Joplin, Chris Cain, Lightning Hopkins and Brigitte Purdy, among others.

Tom Lounges has been a region radio personality and a music journalist since 1979. For the last 35-years, he has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper. He was also publisher and editor of the monthly tri-state entertainment magazine ("Midwest BEAT Magazine") for over two decades, he has written hundreds of features for numerous national glossy magazines over the decades, and he wrote "Liner Notes" for over a dozen albums release by Sony Records.
