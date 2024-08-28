Midwest Beat Blues: August 16, 2024

HOUR ONE: The first half of this week's program features tasty team-ups by various artists. These pairings include: B.B. & Albert King, Carlos Santana & Buddy Guy, John Lee Hooker & Randy California, Ronnie Baker Brooks & Lonnie Brooks, Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Edgar Winter, and a half dozen others.

HOUR TWO: This hour is a mish-mash of various blues artists/cuts with no theme, rhyme nor reason. Just some great songs plucked out of the "Midwest BEAT Blues" library. Included this hour are songs by -- Magic Slim & The Teardrops, Curtis Salgado, Fats Domino, Deborah Bonham, Janis Joplin, Chris Cain, Lightning Hopkins and Brigitte Purdy, among others.

