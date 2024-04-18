Uli Jon Roth's U.S. Tour Starts Thursday

This week's radio program welcomes German-born ULI JON ROTH -- a world-renown heavy metal guitar icon who was an early member of The Scorpions and featured on their first five major label albums -- "Fly To The Rainbow" (1974), "In Trance" (1975), "Virgin Killer" (1976), "Taken By Force" (1977) and the double live album, "The Tokyo Tapes" (1978).

Roth is the composer of such memorable Scorps classics as -- "Polar Nights," "Dark Lady," "We'll Burn The Sky," "Virgin Killer," "Hell Cat" and "Sails of Charon," to name but a few -- and performs many of those Scorps classics in his live concerts.

Roth later forged a name for himself with the progressive metal band Electric Sun and after than was a pioneer of neo-classical metal genre blazing a new trail that brought together the works of classical masters like Vivaldi, Beethoven and Paganini with heavy metal guitar.

Things Roth talks about with Lounges include his long and colorful career, the reason he left the Scorpions just as the band was breaking internationally, his soon-to-be-released coffee table book, and the new U.S. tour bringing him to Northwest Indiana's Hobart Art Theater where he getting ready to perform a multi-part, three-hour performance two days after this show aired.

Keep up with Roth at: www.ulijohnroth.com.