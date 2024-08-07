Slim Jim Phantom of the Stray Cats Struts Onto Midwest Beat

The musical guest for this week's edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" is SLIM JIM PHANTOM of rockabilly revivalists THE STRAY CATS, who are currently on a limited run U.S. Tour that brings them to the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana on Saturday, August 10th for an 8pm concert.

Phantom is the drummer and co-founder of the famous rock trio who debuted in 1979 and re-booted the sound of '50s rock 'n' roll with a healthy dose of punk rock attitude. The New Yorkers completed their sound by looking the part with piled high pompadours, a stand up bass, and a drummer who played his kit standing up so he was free to jump, jive and dance with the rest of the band and fans.

Among the group's best known and successful hits were "Stray Cat Strut," "(She's) Sexy & 17," "Rock This Town," "Gene And Eddie," and "I Won't Stand In Your Way."

Stray Cats also released a successful new 40th Anniversary album in 2019, aptly titled "40," containing a dozen brand new songs. Two of those tracks, released as singles -- "Three Times A Charm" and "Cry Danger" -- are both featured during this interview with Phantom.

More about Stray Cats at: www.straycats.com.