Midwest Beat

MUSICAL GUESTS: JOE CANTAFIO (Jade 50s) & RICK "Elvis" SAUCEDO

By Tom Lounges
Published September 18, 2024 at 11:53 AM CDT

A very special concert billed as -- "ROCK, ROLL & REMEMBER with JADE 50s" -- happens on September 20 at HOBART ART THEATER that will transport music fans back to a simpler and more innocent time.

JADE '50s give a high energy show chock full of rock 'n' roll's best songs of the 1950s and 1960s, along with plenty of humor. JADE 50's has been described by the media as -- "Chicago's answer to Sha Na Na".

For a series of limited dates, JADE 50s are teaming up with Midwest music icon --- RICK "ELVIS" SAUCEDO --- who first hit the stage in black leather and jumpsuits back in 1972. Rick Saucedo is credited as being the first Elvis Tribute Artist in America and even played Elvis in the 1978 Broadway musical, "Elvis: The Legend Lives". More than 50 years later, Rick is still keeping the KING's music alive on stage with his high energy performances.

JADE 50s were the band chosen by rock production icons Dick Clark and to do cross-country tours as the backing band for such legends of rock 'n' roll as Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, Dion, The Shirelles, Chubby Checker, Tommy James, Johnny Rivers, Ronnie Spector and dozens of others. They also did similar shows for the great Wolfman Jack.

Hear some music by the guests during the interviews. The show opens with a special medley of '50s/'60s hits by original artists edited by show host Tom Lounges.

Midwest Beat
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a radio personality and music journalist since 1979. For the last 43 years, Tom has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly music columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper.
