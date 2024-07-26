© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: July 26, 2024

By Dee Dotson
Published July 26, 2024 at 1:23 PM CDT

Today: Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch joins us to share what her office and the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority (IHCDA) are doing as they crisscross the Hoosier state to meet with realtors to discuss the hurdles to homeownership. Pierogi Fest 2024 kicks off Friday, July 26, 2024. We speak to Tony Panek Mr. Pierogi Fest himself. He shares details on the food booths, arts and crafts vendors and of course, live entertainment including a headline performance by Sugar Ray.  But up first, for the first time, Lakeshore Public Media is getting an intimate, up close and personal look at municipal government leaders across the Region with our new series Meet The Mayor. We speak to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody.  All of that is on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingIndiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne CrouchLaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody"Mr. Pierogi"The Region
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
