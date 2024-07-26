Regionally Speaking: July 26, 2024

Today: Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch joins us to share what her office and the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority (IHCDA) are doing as they crisscross the Hoosier state to meet with realtors to discuss the hurdles to homeownership. Pierogi Fest 2024 kicks off Friday, July 26, 2024. We speak to Tony Panek Mr. Pierogi Fest himself. He shares details on the food booths, arts and crafts vendors and of course, live entertainment including a headline performance by Sugar Ray. But up first, for the first time, Lakeshore Public Media is getting an intimate, up close and personal look at municipal government leaders across the Region with our new series Meet The Mayor. We speak to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody. All of that is on this edition of Regionally Speaking.